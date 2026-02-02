KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A 72-year-old housewife from Penang has become a multi-millionaire after winning the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot worth RM40.1 million on January 28.

According to a statement from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd today, the long-time Toto player, who has been buying tickets since the 1980s, often visited her regular outlet while grocery shopping.

On the day of the draw, she purchased a System 10 Lucky Pick ticket after noticing the jackpot had risen to RM40 million.

She said she was unable to sleep that night and felt compelled to check her ticket in the early hours.

When she matched the winning numbers — 19, 29, 32, 39, 40 and 54 — she realised she had struck the jackpot.

“When I checked the numbers one by one and saw that they all matched, I could hardly believe it. I was so excited that I could not sleep, but I am grateful and will continue living a simple life,” she said.

Her System 10 ticket also brought her an additional RM173,152 in System Play bonus winnings.

The couple later travelled from Penang to Kuala Lumpur to claim the prize.

They said they have no immediate plans for the windfall but intend to manage the money carefully.

“We are thankful for the big ang pow before Chinese New Year. We do not have any big plans as my wife only plays the game for fun. We will share some with our family and place the rest in savings and fixed deposits to ensure long-term stability,” her husband said.