KUCHING, Feb 2 — Political suspicion has emerged following Petroliam Nasional Berhad’s (Petronas) move to seek judicial clarification on the regulatory framework governing its petroleum operations in Sarawak, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

However, he stressed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Sarawak government were allowing the matter to be decided by the courts, adding that assumptions made outside the legal process should be set aside.

He also said that the court action was initiated by Petronas and not by the Sarawak government.

“Sometimes suspicion arises because under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, individuals who are responsible for court decisions have significant influence, including links to Petronas.

“Even the Prime Minister has a connection to PDA74, which has led some parties to assume that Petronas’ action may have received the ‘blessing’ of the Prime Minister.

“This is where the political suspicion comes in, even though we are still part of a unity government at the federal level,” he said, according to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

He said this when met after the Walk for Health Programme which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak Botanical Garden in Petra Jaya here.

Despite this, Abdullah said the Sarawak government would continue its cooperation with the federal government until the next general election.

He reiterated that GPS would contest all parliamentary and state seats in Sarawak without compromise with other political parties, with the final decision resting with Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president.

Abdullah also cautioned certain parties, particularly those from Peninsular Malaysia, against attempts to inflame sentiment.

“We are capable of managing our own affairs while continuing to develop Sarawak without interference from external parties.

“I wish to advise certain parties, especially those from Peninsular Malaysia who seek to stir the situation, to be cautious, because once the public becomes agitated, it will be difficult to control the situation,” he said. — The Borneo Post