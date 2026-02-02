KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — Warisan youth chief Terence Au called for a detailed explanation over the RM11.8 million spent to upgrade 26 toilets at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), questioning the cost and spending priorities.

In a statement, Au said the project translates to an estimated RM453,000 per toilet and raised concerns over whether the expenditure represents value for public money.

He said he does not dispute the need to improve public facilities, but stressed that the scale of the cost warrants transparent clarification from the responsible parties.

“The public has the right to know the actual scope of work carried out, how the costs were determined and whether comparisons were made with similar projects at other airports to ensure the spending is reasonable,” he said.

Au added that general explanations such as phased implementation and round-the-clock cleaning do not address the main question of why the cost per toilet approached half a million ringgit.

He argued that spending priorities at an international airport should focus primarily on safety, including runway maintenance and other critical infrastructure directly linked to flight safety.

“Toilets can be replaced, but lives cannot. Runway safety must always come first,” he said.

Au also pointed out that many Sabahans continue to face issues such as damaged roads, ageing schools, limited healthcare facilities and water supply disruptions, saying large public expenditures must be accompanied by clear justification and transparency.

Sabah DAP Chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe also questioned the toilet upgrade project.

Phoong said the airport operator failed to take effective action to rectify unsatisfactory workmanship, describing the situation as a clear case of management failure.

“Based on what I have personally observed on the ground, the overall workmanship is not only unreasonable, but highly questionable,” he said in a statement, Saturday.

He noted that reports indicate that 20 toilets have been completed, while the remaining six are expected to finish by April or May this year.

He noted that netizens have highlighted that each toilet carries an average upgrade cost of about RM400,000 yet continues to show obvious defects, adding that public scrutiny of government projects is fully justified.

“When each toilet costs around RM400,000 to upgrade, the public is entitled to facilities that reflect quality, comfort, and even world-class standards.

“What we are seeing instead is a series of defects that should never exist in a project costing tens of millions of ringgit,” Phoong said.

Inspections revealed uneven and poorly laid tiles, rough finishing, loose or improperly installed fixtures, water seepage, malfunctioning fittings, and overall workmanship that fails to meet basic public facility standards, even in facilities listed as completed.

“What is most alarming is that these defects are found in facilities that have already been certified as completed.”

He said he had formally raised the matter with Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who expressed commitment to personally follow up and ensure Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) takes responsibility for the project. — Daily Express