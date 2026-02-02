IPOH, Feb 2 — An elderly man was killed and six others injured in a three-vehicle collision at Kilometre 13 of Jalan Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai here yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received an emergency call at 3.04pm involving a Perodua Myvi, a Nissan Serena and a Mitsubishi Xpander.

“Upon arrival, we found that the 65-year-old driver of the Myvi had died at the scene, while a six-year-old girl and three female passengers aged in their 20s and 50s sustained injuries.

“The 60-year-old driver of the Nissan Serena was unharmed, but two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman, were injured. All six occupants of the Mitsubishi vehicle were unharmed,” he said in a statement tonight.

Shazlean said the deceased and injured were taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for further action. The rescue operation concluded at 5.40pm. — Bernama