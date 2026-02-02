KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Residents of Putra Heights have formally objected to Subang Jaya City Council’s (MBSJ) draft Local Plan 2035, warning that the proposed changes could exacerbate traffic congestion and limit available parking.

According to The Star, the Laman Putra Residents Association (LPRA) is opposing the rezoning of a 1.14ha open-air carpark at Putra Point for commercial use, as well as high-density residential development near the Putra Heights LRT station.

The carpark currently provides 600 bays for local businesses and park-and-ride commuters.

If the rezoning proceeds, the site would be replaced with a food centre, hall and sales gallery. LPRA president Adrian Looi, 53, said no alternative parking has been proposed.

“If you remove parking that is already at full capacity without providing an alternative, the problem does not go away. Vehicles will spill over into shoplots, onto roadsides and across main roads,” he said.

LPRA treasurer Yee Wing Pang, 63, noted that the area’s infrastructure is already under strain, with parking at Putra Point more limited than in other commercial centres such as Taipan in USJ10.

Residents are also concerned about a proposed 10ha residential project under the transit-oriented development model, which allows higher-density housing with fewer parking bays.

Looi said increasing the plot ratio from 1:4 to 1:5 would place significant pressure on the local road network.

“A small increase in plot ratio still adds a substantial number of units. This means more people and more cars, yet there are no plans to upgrade our roads,” he said, adding that structural constraints, such as LRT support columns, make road widening difficult.

Committee member Carol Teoh, 49, highlighted a gap between the council’s “walkable city” vision and reality.

The association spent RM40,000 of its own funds on a pedestrian walkway, but safe crossings remain unavailable.

“Even after building what we could, residents still cannot cross the main road safely. The pedestrian infrastructure is missing,” she said.

So far, 163 residents have submitted objections on these grounds. Kota Kemuning assemblyman Preakas Sampunathan has called on MBSJ to review the amendments and consult the community.

“Any development in Putra Heights must prioritise community needs rather than worsening traffic congestion,” he said.

He also noted that the township lacks key services, including a fire station, government clinics and secondary schools.

“A comprehensive sustainability assessment is needed to ensure developments provide long-term benefits for residents and the environment,” Preakas added.