CAIRO, Feb 2 — Pedestrians are set to begin passing through the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt today, after it was largely shut for close to two years since Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side.

The reopening, demanded by the United Nations and aid groups, is a key part of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s truce plan for the Palestinian territory.

AFP looks at what to know about this crucial crossing:

Vital access point

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, has said it will only be open for the passage of “residents in both directions”.

AFP images showed ambulances lined up on the Egyptian side of the border, preparing to receive medical evacuees, who are expected to be the first groups allowed out.

The Rafah crossing into Egypt — often called Gaza’s “lifeline” — was the only border access for the territory that does not pass through Israel.

It now lies in an area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called “Yellow Line” under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire.

For a long time, the crossing was the main exit point for Palestinians from Gaza who were authorised to leave the narrow strip of land, under Israeli blockade since 2007.

From 2005 to 2007, it was the first Palestinian border terminal controlled by the Palestinian Authority, and later became a symbol of Hamas control over the Gaza Strip after the militant group seized power.

Ambulances wait on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip in northeastern Egypt on February 1, 2026. Rafah briefly reopened for medical evacuations during a short ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January of last year. — AFP pic

Under Israeli control

On May 7, 2024, the Israeli army took control of the Palestinian side, claiming that the crossing was being “used for terrorist purposes”.

Many access points have since been mostly closed, including those used by the United Nations.

Rafah briefly reopened for medical evacuations during a short ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January of last year.

Israel has said it will “conduct security clearance of individuals” permitted in and out of Gaza, which is meant to be administered by a 15-member Palestinian technocratic body.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is also waiting to enter the territory, after Israel’s approval.

No agreement has yet been reached on the number of Palestinians permitted through, sources said, noting that Egypt plans to admit “all Palestinians whom Israel authorises to leave”.

Palestinians intending to return to Gaza will be allowed limited luggage, no metal or electronic items and limited amounts of medication, according to the Palestinian embassy in Cairo.

EU-Palestinian mission

COGAT said “an initial pilot phase” began yesterday, “in coordination with the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM), Egypt, and all relevant stakeholders.”

“The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion” of preliminary preparations, it added.

The Palestinian side of the crossing is expected to be administered by EUBAM and a delegation from the Palestinian Authority.

The EU had set up a civilian mission in 2005 to help monitor the Rafah crossing, but it was suspended two years later after the Islamist militant group Hamas took control of Gaza.

The European mission aims to provide a neutral, third-party presence at the key crossing and involves police from Italy, Spain and France. It was briefly redeployed in January of last year but suspended again in March.

Both the EUBAM and the Palestinian Authority delegation have arrived at the crossing, sources at the border told AFP.

Trucks transporting humanitarian aid wait to enter through the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip in northeastern Egypt on January 27, 2026, as the vital crossing to the Palestinian territory reopens. — AFP pic

Aid entry

Trump’s plan, which underpins the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, stipulates the reopening of the Rafah crossing and the entry of 600 aid trucks per day.

But Israeli authorities have stalled on the matter and life-saving aid remains inadequate, according to aid groups.

International aid is generally routed from Egypt, through the Rafah checkpoint, before trucks are directed to the nearby Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom — which currently processes three-quarters of aid entering Gaza.

Drivers disembark their vehicles, which go through strict Israeli inspection before being unloaded and reloaded onto other vehicles authorised to enter Gaza.

Two aid sources on the Egyptian side told AFP on Thursday that Israel has continued to obstruct aid delivery, returning “dozens” of trucks without unloading them.

Other access points have operated in the past, but Israeli authorities have not communicated on whether they will reopen. — AFP