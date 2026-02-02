KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh today defended the importance of research and evidence-based policymaking, saying leaders should not shy away from in-depth studies when making decisions that affect the public.

In a Facebook post shared in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day public holiday, Yeoh said higher education teaches individuals to examine issues critically and conduct thorough research, rather than simply aiming to pass examinations.

She said accurate and convincing decisions require sound data and facts, adding that her legal education had taught her how to assess the strengths and weaknesses of policies.

According to Yeoh, weighing the pros and cons of a proposal allows decisions to be made more carefully, while saving time and energy by avoiding efforts that bring little benefit and reducing the risk of mistakes.

She added that research plays a key role in sharpening judgment and is an essential process in arriving at better decisions.

“Do not ever be afraid of research,” she said, adding that wisdom is a crucial quality for leaders who bear responsibility for guiding the public.

Yeoh’s remarks come amid criticism over her ministry’s move to conduct a feasibility study on the possible introduction of elections for the Kuala Lumpur mayor, a proposal that has drawn mixed reactions from various quarters.

Earlier, Yeoh had said the study was aimed at gathering data and assessing implications before any policy decision is made.