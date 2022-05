The city has had a total of 727 Covid infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 8 — Beijing reported 38 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) today, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

The city has had a total of 727 Covid infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing. — Reuters