File photo of police and security members in protective suits standing outside cordoned off food stores following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai March 29, 2022. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, April 23 — The major financial hub of Shanghai reported that 12 people infected with Covid-19 died on April 22, up from 11 the previous day, the local government said today.

The city also recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the day, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on April 21, official data showed. — Reuters