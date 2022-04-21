Biden to ban Russian-affiliated ships from US ports, say sources

The White House will release a proclamation on the sanctions. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, April 21 — President Joe Biden will announce today the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, the latest step to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sources told Reuters.

The White House will release a proclamation with more details. Reuters reported in early March the ban was under consideration by the White House.

The sources said that in 2021 Russian vessels made about 1,800 visits, a small percentage of overall traffic. The issue prompted an extensive Biden administration review to ensure the ban on Russian ships would not seriously impact US supply chains.

Canada on March 1 shuts its ports to Russian-owned ships and barred them from Canadian waters.

The United States previously barred Russian airplanes from US airspace, joining Canada and European nations in the actions. — Reuters