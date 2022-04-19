The Sun: UK parliament to vote on probing claims PM Johnson misled parliament

Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Boris Johnson to a parliamentary committee. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, April 19 — UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will let lawmakers vote on whether to refer for investigation claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over his breach of Covid-19 rules, a Sun reporter said today.

Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Johnson to a parliamentary committee to probe whether he deliberately misled lawmakers when he said that all rules were followed in Downing Street.

“Sources now confirming Speaker will grant a Commons vote on Boris Johnson’s Partygate claims,” Jack Elsom, a reporter for The Sun newspaper said on Twitter, adding that the vote was most likely to be held on Thursday. — Reuters