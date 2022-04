People are seen sitting and standing in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 11, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, April 18 — Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day, Ukraine’s deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

“For security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today,” Vereshchuk said on Telegram app. — Reuters