Mexico president survives recall vote marked by low turnout

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez show their voter ID after voting at a polling station during the national consultation on the revocation of his mandate in Mexico City April 10, 2022. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, April 11 — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday easily survived a divisive referendum on whether he should step down or complete his term — a vote marked by low turnout, initial results showed.

With an approval rating of nearly 60 per cent, Lopez Obrador’s presidency had never appeared seriously at risk, and the left-wing populist was himself one of the vote’s biggest cheerleaders.

The 68-year-old president, elected in 2018 for a six-year term, won a majority of around 90.3-91.9 per cent in favour of his staying in office until 2024, according to a preliminary vote count by the National Electoral Institute.

The turnout rate was between 17 and 18.2 per cent, meaning that even if Lopez Obrador had lost, the result would not have been legally binding.

Supporters of the referendum — the first of its kind in Mexico — said it was a way of increasing democratic accountability, giving voters the opportunity to remove the president due to loss of confidence.

“Now we have the chance to change what’s not right. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the people, ended up serving other interests,” Benigno Gasca, a 57-year-old mathematician and musician, told AFP.

‘Useless exercise’

But critics saw it as expensive propaganda and an unnecessary distraction from the many challenges facing the country, including drug-related violence, poverty and the rising cost of living.

“It’s a useless exercise — money thrown away,” said Laura Gonzalez, a 62-year-old retired teacher.

Lopez Obrador cast his vote early Sunday with his wife at a polling station near the presidential palace.

“Let no one forget that the people are in charge,” he declared afterward.

Mexico’s constitution limits presidents to one term, and Lopez Obrador has vowed to retire in 2024, following accusations by opponents that the referendum was a step towards trying to stay in power beyond then.

Mario Delgado, leader of the ruling party Morena, said voters had recognized Lopez Obrador’s “dedication to the most needy and the enormous moral authority with which he governs.

“Only an indomitable, unwavering democrat like him can subject himself to a recall process,” he added.

But Marko Cortes, of the conservative opposition party PAN, said the vote was marked “by illegality, lies, manipulation and the diversion of public resources.”

Alejandro Moreno of the PRI, which ruled Mexico for seven decades until 2000, tweeted that Morena had turned the referendum into a “mockery” to “satisfy its own ego and continue deceiving Mexicans.”

‘Sustenance of democracy’

Some 93 million voters were eligible to participate in the midterm referendum, which was incorporated into Mexico’s constitution in 2019 at Lopez Obrador’s initiative.

Most of the signatures that were collected in order for the vote to happen came from his supporters.

Experts had predicted that a win could give impetus to Lopez Obrador’s policy agenda, such as controversial energy reforms.

The president also has his eye on the 2024 elections and the prospects for his party and possible successors, including Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Lopez Obrador enjoyed an approval rating of 58 per cent in March, although that was far below a peak of 81 per cent seen in February 2019, according to a poll of polls by the Oraculus firm.

Carmen Sobrino, a 64-year-old housewife, said she heeded the call to vote because she was happy with Lopez Obrador.

“I hope he continues,” she said after casting her ballot in the capital.

Another voter, 59-year-old economist Flor Mercedes Rodriguez, saw the referendum as a chance to “resume the culture of citizen participation... It’s the sustenance of democracy.”

The president accused the National Electoral Institute before the vote of sabotaging the exercise in collusion with his political opponents by failing to do enough to promote it. — AFP