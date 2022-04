A woman wearing PPE promotes Covid-19 testing kits in the Mongkok area of Hong Kong on March 19, 2022. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, April 7 — Hong Kong health authorities reported 2,644 new Covid-19 cases today, down from 2,777 the previous day, and 97 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue to fall from daily highs of more than 58,000 in March. — Reuters