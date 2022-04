People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv March 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 5 — More than 7.1 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, a report by the International Organisation for Migration said today.

That represented a 10 per cent increase in the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine since a first round of the survey on March 16, it added. — Reuters