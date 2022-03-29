Brazil’s Bolsonaro ‘super well’ after overnight stay in hospital

Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised in Brasilia late yesterday after feeling abdominal ‘discomfort’. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, March 29 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital this morning after spending the night there for tests, the president’s office said.

Bolsonaro was hospitalised in Brasilia late yesterday after feeling abdominal “discomfort”, according to Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

Faria said on Twitter early today the president was “super well” after leaving the hospital.

Bolsonaro has kept his today’s agenda unchanged and traveled to the city of Ponta Pora on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, where he is expected to attend an event later this morning, his aides said.

This was the second time Bolsonaro has been hospitalized this year. In January, the president was on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to hospital in Sao Paulo with an intestinal obstruction.

The blockage, the latest complication he has experienced since a 2018 stabbing during a campaign rally, was cleared after a few days and no surgery was needed. Read full story

Far-right Bolsonaro, who has undergone six surgeries since the stabbing, is set to seek re-election in an October voting. He currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. — Reuters