Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran, says Israeli FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said despite differences, Israel will work with the US to prevent a nuclear Iran. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JERUSALEM, March 27 — Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel’s foreign minister said today.

“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran.” ‚ Reuters