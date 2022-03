Zelenskiy thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian countries in condemning Russia’s invasion. — Reuters pic

LVIV, March 23 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Japan today to increase sanctions pressure on Russia by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.

Addressing the parliament in Tokyo via video link, Zelenskiy thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian countries in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and introducing sanctions. — Reuters