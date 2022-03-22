Foreign forces could profit from Germany’s US$110b defence boost, according to draft law

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's draft defence bill still needs parliamentary approval.. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 22 — Part of the €100 billion (RM474 billion) pledged by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to boost defences may be used to support foreign security forces such as Ukraine with equipment and training, according to a draft law agreed by the government.

“The projects (that can be invested in) comprise measures... designed to equip and strengthen security forces of partners,” the draft law aiming to enable the government to set up the special fund says.

The draft still needs parliamentary approval.

It was not immediately clear whether the German government intended to spend part of the money on arms supplies to Kyiv. A government source said that “partners” meant third countries, hence non-EU countries.

In a landmark speech three days after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Scholz announced that Germany would sharply increase its defence spending to more than 2 per cent of its economic output and inject €100 billion into the Bundeswehr defence force.

In another major policy shift, Germany also started to supply anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from military stocks to Kyiv.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, however, said later the German military could not give away any more of its weapons, suggesting the government should buy arms to pass them on to Ukraine. — Reuters