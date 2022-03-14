EU to propose enhancing security of Western Balkans

Josep Borrell told a news conference in Skopje that this was a moment to 'reinvigorate the enlargement process' of the EU. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, March 14 —The European Union will propose enhancing the security and defence of Western Balkans countries to “anchor” the region firmly within the 27-member bloc amid concern about threats from Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said today.

Josep Borrell told a news conference in Skopje that this was a moment to “reinvigorate the enlargement process” of the EU, and formal negotiations for the accession of North Macedonia and Albania to the bloc should start as soon as possible. — Reuters