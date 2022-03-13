US working to help Iraq get missile defence capabilities, says Sullivan on CBS

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said no US citizens were harmed in the attack. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 13 — US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan today condemned Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, and said Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself.

Sullivan told CBS’s Face the Nation program that no US citizens were harmed in the attack, and no US facilities were hit, but the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests and allies.

“We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities,” he said. — Reuters