US calls on Saudi Arabia to lift travel bans on released women activists

Demonstrator from Amnesty International holds a placard outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy to urge the release of women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef in Paris, France, March 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, March 8 — The United States urged its ally Saudi Arabia today to lift travel bans and other restrictions imposed on previously released women’s rights activists.

Michele Taylor, US ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, also called on the kingdom to resolve cases of ‘prisoners of conscience’ - a term commonly referring to political prisoners.

“We urge Saudi Arabia to fully resolve cases of prisoners of conscience and to lift travel bans and other restrictions on previously released women’s rights activists,” Taylor told the Geneva forum in a speech coinciding with International Women’s Day observed on March 8.

She did not name any political prisoners or recently released women activists subjected to restricted movement. — Reuters