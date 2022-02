A serviceman of Ukrainian National Guard guards in central Kyiv as smoke rises in the distance February 25, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Feb 26 — Ukraine’s health minister said today that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country.

“Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children,” Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook. — Reuters