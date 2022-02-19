US says 40pc of Russian forces on Ukraine border in attack position

Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine February 18, 2022. Picture by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 — More than 40 per cent of the Russian forces on the Ukraine border are now in position for attack and Moscow has begun a campaign of destabilisation, a US defence official said yesterday

The United States, which estimates that Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, has observed significant movements since Wednesday, the official said, insisting on anonymity.

“Forty to fifty per cent are in an attack position. They have uncoiled in tactical assembly in the last 48 hours,” the official told reporters.

Tactical assembly points are areas next to the border where military units set up in advance of an attack.

The official said Moscow had massed 125 battalion tactical groups close to the Ukraine border, compared to 60 in normal times and up from 80 at the beginning of February.

The increase in clashes between pro-Russian separatists in the southeastern Donbass region of Ukraine and Ukraine government forces, and inflammatory claims by officials in Russia and Donbass, show that “the destabilisation campaign has begun,” the official said.

Washington has warned for weeks that Russia could provoke or fabricate an incident in the area to serve as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbour, but is demanding a guarantee that Ukraine will never join Nato and is demanding that Nato remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

In 2014 Russia invaded and occupied the Crimea region of Ukraine, making use of sympathetic separatists. — AFP