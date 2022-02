World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 16 — Russia wants Nato to publicly state it will not admit Ukraine into the military alliance, RIA news agency cited Vienna-based Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying today.

World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbour ever joining Nato. — Reuters