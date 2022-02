The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

RIYADH, Feb 13 — Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals (RM11.2 billion), state TV reported today quoting a prosecution statement.

The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added. — Reuters