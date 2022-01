The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANILA, Jan 19 — The Philippines today confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. — Reuters