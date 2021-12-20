Clash after Belgian Covid measures protest

Protestors throw urban property during a demonstration against Covid-19 vaccination in Brussels December 19, 2021. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 — Belgian police intervened to disperse stone-throwing youths Sunday after the latest protest march in Brussels against anti-coronavirus measures.

The crowd that marched from the Gare du Nord railway to a park in the city’s European quarter was smaller than in two previous protests — around 3,500 people, according to the police.

But a smaller number of mainly young, black-clad and hooded protesters clashed with riot officers protecting the route to EU headquarters, where officials were meeting African leaders.

Belgium is recording around 10,000 new Covid cases per day as the Omicron variant spreads in Europe, and authorities have again begun to tighten public health rules.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s government will meet on Wednesday to decide on any new measures, and the neighbouring Netherlands has already ordered a Christmas lockdown.

Belgium has run a relatively successful vaccine campaign and has begun issuing booster shots, but a vocal minority is wary of compulsory jabs and certificates or opposes lockdown measures.

The stone- and bottle-throwers were dispersed back into the Jubilee Park by charges by riot police, and plain clothes officers made several arrests, an AFP journalist saw. — AFP