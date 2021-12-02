Canada head of state says computers breached

Officials have yet to determine the nature and the scope of the breach, it added. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Dec 2 — The office of Canadian Governor General Mary Simon said Thursday its computers were breached and a cyber crimes investigation has been launched.

In a statement, the viceregal representative of Canada’s head of state Queen Elizabeth II said there was “an unauthorised access to its internal network.”

Details were withheld, but the governor general’s office said it is “working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security on the investigation,” involving both the public safety ministry and the national cryptologic agency.

Officials have yet to determine the nature and the scope of the breach, it added. — AFP