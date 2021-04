There are reports of gunfire between pro-opposition military and government forces at Fagah Junction. — Reuters pic

MOGADISHU, April 25 — Supporters of Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and those opposed to an extension of his four-year term clashed today in the capital, residents said.

“There is gunfire between pro-opposition military and government forces at Fagah Junction,” Halima Osman, a resident of Fagah in Mogadishu, said after Reuters witnesses heard gunshots erupt in capital. — Reuters