Hungarian hospitals under growing strain from surge in Covid-19 patients, says surgeon general

Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures yesterday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, March 9 — Hungarian hospitals are under increasing strain as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 8,270 by today, exceeding a peak in December reached during the second wave of the pandemic, the surgeon general told a briefing.

Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said infections were expected to rise further in coming days. Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures yesterday to curb a rise in Covid-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign. — Reuters