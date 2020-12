Clashes have occurred in recent days over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area — Reuters pic

KHARTOUM, Dec 31 — Sudan’s armed forces have taken control of all of its territory, Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said in a press conference today, as border tensions with neighbour Ethiopia continue to flare.

Clashes have occurred in recent days over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area which lies within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers. — Reuters