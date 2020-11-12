Covid-19: Spain arrivals from high-risk nations must show PCR test

Spain’s Health Ministry says travellers must provide evidence that they ‘have had a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before arrival’. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 12 ― Spain will require proof of a negative PCR test for visitors coming from countries with a high incidence of coronavirus, the health ministry said yesterday.

The requirement, to take effect from November 23, means travellers must provide evidence that they “have had a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours before arrival,” a ministry statement said.

“Travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and sea transport operators.. must inform passengers” of the new requirements, it said.

Until now, international travellers had to fill out a health questionnaire and have their temperature checked upon arrival.

Spain's move implements an EU recommendation that all member states impose similar measures.

Madrid will define “high-risk” countries according to EU criteria on the accumulated instance of cases and the number of tests carried out per 100,000 inhabitants as well as the positive test rates.

For third countries, the decision would be based on the 14-day incidence rate.

With the second wave bearing down heavily on Europe, Greece has required a negative PCR test for all incoming travellers, while Italy has imposed the same requirement for those from certain countries.

And France performs rapid tests on those flying in from non-European countries.

Spain's death toll surged over 40,000 yesterday with infections passing the 1.4 million mark, making it the country with the fourth-highest death rate within the EU. ― AFP