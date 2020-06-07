China suspends debt repayment for 77 developing countries, regions in Covid-19 fight

China said it would forget the 'precious friendship' shown by countries and NGOs who had provided aid to China. — Reuter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Chinese government said it is suspending debt repayment for 77 developing nations and regions to help low-income countries restart their economies and development amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a state news agency reported today.

The Global Times reported China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu making the announcement at a news conference in Beijing during a white paper by the State Council Information Office on the country’s fight against the coronavirus that originated from its province.

However, there were no details of any of the 77 countries and regions that would gain from the initiative.

“A total of 77 nations and 12 international organisations donated items for us to combat the virus while people from all over the world showed their support for China in various forms.

“We will not forget this precious friendship,” Ma was quoted as saying by the agency.

It further reported Ma saying China has provided assistance to more than 150 countries since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, China was reported promising US$2 billion aid to other countries cope with the pandemic after-effects over the next two years.