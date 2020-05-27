Thailand reports nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

General view of the almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand May 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 27 — Thailand today reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 3,054 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported.

The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas, including two from the United States, one from Qatar and six from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,931 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started. The country has recorded 57 deaths. — Reuters