Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol will learn on February 19 whether he is guilty of attempting to impose martial law in December 2024, an act that led to his impeachment.

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty, but life imprisonment is considered the most likely outcome; Yoon also faces multiple other trials and existing sentences for related crimes.

Several of Yoon’s former officials, including ex-prime minister Han Duck-soo and ex-interior minister Lee Sang-min, have already been convicted or are on trial; his wife Kim Keon Hee is serving a prison term for bribery.

SEOUL, Feb 16 — South Korea’s disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol could be banished to death row on February 19 when he fronts court over his disastrous bid to impose martial law.

Seoul’s Central District Court will rule on insurrection charges against the 65-year-old, delivering a verdict that will be broadcast live across the nation.

AFP takes a look at what lies ahead for Yoon, as well as the punishments already dished out to his associates.

Insurrection

Yoon triggered the crisis in December 2024 when he announced the suspension of civilian government on live TV, sending troops to parliament to enforce his declaration of martial law.

His bid to impose military rule lasted around six hours before opposition lawmakers flooded the National Assembly and voted it down in an emergency session.

Yoon was subsequently impeached and removed from office in April last year.

He has been charged with a litany of crimes ranging from insurrection to obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty on the insurrection charges, accusing Yoon of suspending democracy to satisfy his “lust for power”.

Yoon’s wife Kim Keon Hee was in January jailed for bribery in a separate case unrelated to the martial law takeover. — AFP pic

Yoon has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying he acted to defeat a “legislative dictatorship” run by opposition lawmakers who frequently derailed his attempts to govern.

Sentenced to death?

South Korea retains the death penalty but has not carried out an execution since 1997, leaving dozens to languish on death row.

The minimum sentence for insurrection is life imprisonment, which attorney Yoo Jung-hoon said was the most likely outcome for Yoon.

Judges can, in rare cases, apply “discretionary mitigation” to impose a lighter sentence.

But attorney Yoo said Yoon’s lack of a guilty plea or remorse makes that unlikely.

An acquittal was also “highly unlikely” given ample evidence, he added.

Could Yoon walk free?

No. Even if acquitted for insurrection, Yoon would remain in prison under a five-year sentence imposed last month for obstructing justice and other crimes linked to the martial law crisis.

Yoon faces eight separate trials, including a charge his administration sent drones into North Korea to provoke a backlash and create the pretext for declaring military rule.

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who faces charges of allegedly aiding ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in an attempted insurrection, arrives for closing hearing for his case at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2025. — Reuters pic

He is also being tried for false testimony in the martial law case against former prime minister Han Duck-soo, who served under him.

Who else is on trial?

Former prime minister Han was convicted last month for his role in the scandal and sentenced to 23 years in prison — eight years more than prosecutors had sought.

Ex-interior minister Lee Sang-min has been sentenced to seven years in prison, while former spy chief Cho Tae-yong is standing trial on charges including dereliction of duty and perjury.

Yoon’s insurrection ruling will “serve as an important barometer” for related cases, attorney Yoo said.

Ex-first lady

Yoon’s wife Kim Keon Hee was in January jailed for bribery in a separate case unrelated to the martial law takeover.

Seoul’s Central District Court sentenced her to 20 months in prison after finding she accepted lavish gifts from the cult-like Unification Church, including a Chanel bag and a Graff necklace.

Prosecutors, who had sought 15 years, have appealed.

While in office, Yoon vetoed three opposition-backed bills to investigate Kim, the last in November 2024.

He declared martial law a week later. — AFP