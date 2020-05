German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic was still at its 'start'. — AFP pic

BERLIN, May 27 — Germany’s federal government is monitoring the coronavirus closely but practical responsibility lies increasingly with the 16 states, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today, adding care must be taken to avoid the virus spreading fast again.

“We are still at start of the pandemic,” she told reporters, adding: “We can see ... how fast it can happen that infections spread so we have to be very careful.” — Reuters