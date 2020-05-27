533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 32,876

Migrant workers look on from their dormitory, declared as an isolation area, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore April 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 27 — Singapore has confirmed 533 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 32,876.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY