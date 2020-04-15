UK promises to test all care home residents and staff with coronavirus symptoms

Resident Enid Roche takes a walk in the grounds of Foxholes Care Home, assisted by activities director Susan Davies in, Hitchin, Britain March 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 15 — Britain promised yesterday to test all residents and employees of nursing homes who have Covid-19 symptoms after official data showed the death toll from the pandemic was far higher when the elderly in care were included.

At the moment Britain tests the first five residents who have symptoms but health minister Matt Hancock said that would be expanded as laboratory capacity is boosted.

“Testing is key in our battle against coronavirus, and as part of our plan to prevent the spread and save lives we will ensure that everyone in social care who needs a test can have a test,” he said.

The expansion is part of government plans to increase testing to 100,000 a day by the end of the month after facing criticism that it has not gone as far as countries such as Germany. — Reuters