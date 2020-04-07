Covid-19: Singapore records 66 more cases, all but one locally transmitted; another new cluster at workers’ dorm

One of the new clusters emerged in Kranji Lodge along Kranji Road. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 7 — The Ministry of Health announced 66 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore yesterday, bringing the total number of infections here to 1,375.

Of these, only one is imported while 65 are local transmitted.

Among the domestic cases, MOH has established links to existing clusters for 35 cases — with 24 linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 11 linked to non-dormitory clusters. Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 30 cases.

Two new clusters have also emerged in Little Gems Preschool on Ang Mo Kio Street 62 and Kranji Lodge, a foreign workers' dormitory along Kranji Road.

To date, 344 patients have fully recovered from the Covid-19 infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, including 24 discharged on Monday.

Patients from the public healthcare sector

MOH highlighted a newly infected patient from the public healthcare sector here.

Case 1322

― She is a 27-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

― On March 30, she reported onset of symptoms, and on April 5, she tested postive for Covid-19. She is warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

― Before hospital admission, she had gone to work as a patient therapy associate at the Institute of Mental Health.

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan cluster

A link has been uncovered between a family member of Case 601 and the PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan cluster, which has 27 confirmed cases.

The cluster has 11 cases who are family members of Case 601, a 47-year-old Singaporean woman who is the preschool's principal.

With the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, MOH’s investigations revealed that Case 566, a 57-year-old Singaporean woman, had travelled to Malaysia on March 4 and was likely infected there.

She later transmitted the coronavirus to other family members, including Case 601. The rest of the affected staff members of the preschool likely became infected by Case 601 through a staff meeting.

Update on condition of confirmed cases

MOH said that of the 571 patients who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

There are 25 patients in critical condition under intensive care.

The ministry added that 454 patients who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Links between previous cases

MOH said that further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

― One of the newly confirmed cases (Case 1335) is linked to two previous cases (Cases 1182 and 1294), forming a new cluster at Little Gems Preschool (3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62).

― Three of the earlier confirmed cases (Cases 880, 1190 and 1241) have now been linked to a new cluster at Kranji Lodge (12 Kranji Road).

― Twenty-five more cases are linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link), which has a total of 88 confirmed cases.

― One more case is linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory near Jurong East (18 Toh Guan Road East), which has a total of 29 confirmed cases.

― Six more cases are linked to the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory near Jurong East (19A Toh Guan Road East), which has a total of 14 confirmed cases (Cases 963, 1079, 1106, 1148, 1150, 1195, 1254, 1273, 1262, 1263, 1271, 1274, 1276 and 1347).

― Two more cases are linked to the cluster at foreign workers' dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road), which has a total of six confirmed cases (Cases 1054, 1077, 1124, 1267, 1306 and 1319). One more case is linked to the cluster at a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop in Woodlands, which has a total of four cases (868, 972, 974 and 1356).

― Four more cases are linked to the cluster at Tampines Dormitory (2 Tampines Place), which has a total of nine cases (Cases 1049, 1140 , 1193, 1226, 1299, 1261, 1313, 1314 and 1327).

― One more case is linked to the cluster at foreign workers' dormitory Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West), which has a total of four cases (Cases 956, 967, 1104 and 1240).

― Two more cases are linked to the cluster at a construction site at 50 Market Street in the Central Business District. It has a total of 16 confirmed cases now (Cases 956, 967, 1019, 1078, 1079, 1104, 1120, 1124, 1149, 1162, 1181, 1191, 1226, 1273, 1341 and 1346).

― One more case is linked to the cluster at a construction site at 6 Battery Road in the Central Business District. It has a total of five cases now (Cases 1049, 1012,1183, 1184 and 1314).

― Twelve more cases are linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre shopping centre (145 Syed Alwi Road), which has a total of 40 confirmed cases now.

― Two more cases are linked to the cluster at Keppel Shipyard (51 Pioneer Sector 1), which has a total of nine cases (Cases 878, 898, 907, 1076, 1158, 1172, 1270, 1324 and 1336).

― One more case is linked to the cluster at Ce La Vi bar at Marina Bay Sands (1 Bay Front Avenue), which has a total of five cases (Cases 540, 807, 856, 1094 and 1266).

Among the 66 cases announced on Sunday that were pending contact tracing, investigations have established links for 22 of the cases. Contact tracing is underway for unlinked cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. ― TODAY