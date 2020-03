JAKARTA, March 30 — Indonesia confirmed 129 new coronavirus infections tod Indonesia’s commuter train officials distribute free-protective masks to the passengers following confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of Covid-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic ay, taking the total to 1,414 in the Southeast Asian country, said a health ministry official.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 122, while 75 had recovered. — Reuters