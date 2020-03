In this file photo US President Donald Trump speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 7, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 13 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son told Fox News today following media reports that his father, who recently met with US President Donald Trump, had tested positive.

“The test is negative,” Eduardo Bolsonaro told Fox News Channel in an interview. — Reuters