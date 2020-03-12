COVID-19 : Singapore to close all mosques for five days from tomorrow

Singapore will temporarily close all mosques in the country for at least the next five days for disinfection. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, March 12 – Singapore will temporarily close all mosques in the republic for at least the next five days for disinfection from tomorrow (March 13), according to the Singapore Islamic Religious Council (MUIS).

In a statement today, MUIS also announced that tomorrow’s Friday prayers at all mosques will be suspended.

MUIS is taking pre-emptive steps as about 90 Singaporeans had participated in a mass gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 to March 1, which resulted in a number of individuals being tested positive for COVID-19.

MUIS said it received information from Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) that there were Singaporean individuals who attended this event and have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, MUIS said it understands that these individuals are regular congregants at various local mosques and are likely to have frequented these mosques since their return from KL.

Thus, the steps are needed in order to prevent a sizable cluster of COVID-19 cases from breaking out in the mosques, it said.

According to MUIS, as of 1 pm today it has closed four mosques – Masjid Muttaqin, Masjid Kassim, Masjid Hajjah Fatimah and Masjid Jamae Chulia.

It is based on its checks that these are mosques that the positive case had frequented upon his return to Singapore.

The statement noted that communal activities such congregational prayers (daily and Friday) may expose congregants to transmission of the virus by unsuspecting infected individuals.

Singapore’s Fatwa Committee has released a fatwa (edict) on the permissibility of closing mosques and suspending the Friday congregational prayer where the need arises in the interest of public health and safety.

“This position is similar to that adopted by many international fatwa bodies in relation to COVID-19,” MUIS said.

Accordingly, MUIS said with the concurrence of the Mufti and the Fatwa Committee, Friday prayers at all mosques on March 13 will be suspended.

“Muslims should perform their regular noon (Zuhur) prayers in place of the congregational prayers. Friday messages will be disseminated online in place of the sermon.

“This is to ensure that the Muslim community continues to receive religious guidance and reminders even if mosques are closed and Friday prayers are suspended,” it said.

MUIS also said mosques will also cancel all activities, lectures, religious classes and mosque-based kindergarten sessions for the next two weeks until March 27. — Bernama