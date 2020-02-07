Singaporeans begin panic buying over Wuhan virus; government urges calm

Shoppers at Fairprice Finest in Bukit Timah Plaza reaching out for toilet paper even before it got stocked in the shelves. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — The government has come out to assure Singaporeans that there is an ample supply of essentials, after the raising of the risk assessment level of the novel coronavirus situation here sparked panic buying at supermarkets.

Photos of long queues and empty shelves at supermarkets have been circulating on social media after Singapore raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) alert level to Orange today afternoon. This refers to a situation in which a virus is spreading in Singapore but not widely, and is being contained.

Shoppers have also encountered difficulties buying groceries online due to high demand.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing sought to assure Singaporeans that there is no need to rush for essential supplies like rice or instant noodles.

“Our supply lines for these essentials are intact and there is no risk of us running a shortage of essential food or household items. We also have our national stockpile for essential items,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

“However, we must all play our part, exercise individual responsibility and not hoard items unnecessarily. This will create undue panic and is unhelpful to the situation at hand.”

The NTUC FairPrice Finest outlet at Bukit Timah Plaza was a scene of long queues, shoppers pushing full trolleys and rows of empty shelves when TODAY visited this evening.

Several items like antiseptic germicide, bleach and tissues were sold out. When one employee tried to restock toilet paper, shoppers took them off the crate before they even hit the shelves.

One staff member TODAY spoke to said the crowds started coming in from the afternoon.

He was stocking up vegetables meant for today on a shelf, which was empty when TODAY visited.

But not all shoppers were there with the intention of stocking up.

Retiree Chia K S, 63, said he went there to buy milk powder for his grandchildren, after he heard that the alert had been raised, as well as fruit and vegetables because his family was having a party today.

“I think it (raising the alert level) does create some unease among the general population. I suppose when you want to think about making these kind of alerts, you have to prepare for the expected reaction from the public.”

Another shopper, IT manager Anto Chew, 45, said that he was not planning to stock up initially.

“I see the crowd, since I have to queue so long, I added a few more items,” he said.

Ng Chee Meng, secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said that NTUC FairPrice will be replenishing the shelves soon. “There’s no need to overbuy,” he said.

NTUC FairPrice said in a statement: “Several stores throughout the island experienced high traffic volume today where items like toilet paper, instant noodles and vegetables were emptied from the shelves. Stocks for these items remain available and are being dispatched to the stores.” — TODAY