Over 41 million people now affected by China transport bans

The virus outbreak comes just as millions of Chinese citizens travel to their hometowns for Spring Festival. — Reuters pic BEIJING, Jan 24 — China today added four more cities to a transport ban around the epicentre of a deadly virus, bringing the number affected by the shutdown to over 41 million as authorities scramble to control the disease.

Authorities in Xianning, Xiaogan, Enshi and Zhijiang cities—all located in Hubei province where the virus first emerged—said public transport services including train stations would be closed.

Some cities also announced the closure of entertainment venues including theatres and karaoke bars. — AFP