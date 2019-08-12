Suspect in Norway mosque shooting not admitting guilt, says lawyer

Armed police officers stand guard as Muslims from the Al-Noor mosque in Baerum arrive at the Thon hotel to attend the prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Oslo, Norway August 11, 2019. — Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via Reuters

OSLO, Aug 12 — The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday and of separately killing his stepsister does not admit to any crime and is not speaking with investigators, his lawyer said today.

“He is exercising his right not to be interrogated,” his defence attorney, Unni Fries, told Reuters. “He is not admitting any guilt.”

A court is expected to rule later today on a police request to detain the 21-year-old for the next several weeks.

Police said on Sunday they were investigating whether the man was guilty of breaching anti-terrorism laws when shots were fired at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the Norwegian capital, although no one was hit in the attack.

The man, who is also suspected of killing his 17-year old stepsister before the attack, was eventually overpowered by a member of the mosque and held down by several people before his arrest. — Reuters