APRIL 27 — As World Heritage Day comes around each year, it invites us to look beyond the beauty of monuments, buildings, and historic sites, and to ask a deeper question: what truly makes heritage worth protecting? The answer lies not only in stone, timber, and brick, but also in the living traditions, values, memories, and practices that give meaning to our shared identity.

This year, the reflections of Syawal offer a timely lens through which to understand heritage in a richer way. Though the festive month has passed, its spirit lingers in the way families gather, in the warmth of forgiveness exchanged, and in the customs that quietly continue from one generation to the next. In this sense, Syawal is more than a celebration. It is a living reminder that heritage is not only what we inherit from the past, but what we actively carry into the present.

World Heritage Day often brings attention to iconic places such as historic mosques, royal palaces, colonial landmarks, and old city centres. These sites matter greatly. They are tangible witnesses to history, architecture, and nationhood. They tell us where we have come from and remind us of the craftsmanship, vision, and cultural exchange that shaped our built environment. Yet heritage is never limited to what can be seen with the eye.

Just as important is the intangible cultural heritage that lives in people’s daily lives. It is found in the customs of visiting relatives during Syawal, the gentle act of seeking forgiveness, the preparation of traditional food, the use of polite language, the singing of festive songs, and the sharing of stories between elders and younger family members. These are not small details. They are the threads that hold communities together.

Without them, heritage becomes incomplete.

According to the authors, to protect heritage is therefore not merely to conserve the past. It is to sustain the living culture that continues to shape who we are. — Unsplash pic

What makes intangible heritage so powerful is that it is experienced, not simply observed. It is passed on through practice, repetition, and participation. A grandmother teaching her grandchild how to fold ketupat or to cook rendang, a father explaining the meaning behind a family tradition, or a younger generation helping to prepare for open house gatherings; these are all acts of cultural transmission. They may seem ordinary, but they are the quiet engines of continuity.

In today’s fast-moving world, however, these practices face new pressures. Urban lifestyles, digital routines, and changing social habits have altered the way people celebrate and connect. Open houses may now be scheduled more tightly. Greetings may be sent through messaging apps. Photos of festive clothing may travel faster than the stories behind them. Convenience has brought new efficiencies, but it has also risked thinning the depth of meaning in some traditions.

Still, this is not a story of disappearance. It is a story of adaptation.

Across Malaysia and beyond, younger generations are using digital tools to keep heritage alive in creative ways. They share family recipes online, record oral histories, document traditional customs, and reinterpret cultural dress with contemporary flair. Social media, often blamed for shortening attention spans, is also becoming a platform for cultural visibility. A short video of a traditional dish being prepared may inspire curiosity. A post about a family ritual may encourage reflection. A photo of a heritage building visited during the festive season may spark renewed appreciation for place and memory.

This is where World Heritage Day becomes especially meaningful. It reminds us that heritage is not static. It is not frozen behind glass or confined to the past. It is dynamic, living, and responsive to the times. The challenge is not simply to preserve heritage in its old form, but to ensure that its values remain alive as society changes.

Heritage, after all, is deeply connected to how people live.

It shapes the way we greet one another, the way we welcome guests, the way we honour elders, and the way we remember those who came before us. It influences our sense of belonging and gives us a moral and cultural compass. When these values are nurtured, heritage becomes more than a record of history. It becomes a way of life.

This why World Heritage Day should not only be a day for looking back, but also a day for looking inward. It asks us to recognise that the survival of heritage depends on everyday choices: whether we take time to listen to family stories, whether we teach children the meaning behind traditions, whether we continue practices that may seem simple but carry deep cultural significance.

In a rapidly changing world, these choices matter more than ever. They ensure that heritage remains relevant, resilient, and rooted in real life. They remind us that our identity is not built only through what we preserve physically, but through what we practise spiritually, socially, and culturally.

As the echoes of Syawal fade and World Heritage Day draws our attention to the meaning of preservation, one message stands clear: heritage lives not only in buildings, but in people. It lives in memory, in language, in customs, in values, and in the bonds that connect generations.

To protect heritage is therefore not merely to conserve the past. It is to sustain the living culture that continues to shape who we are.

Because in the end, World Heritage Day is not only about what we inherit. It is about what we choose to keep alive.

* Assoc Prof Sr Dr Zuraini Md Ali is from the Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur and a Registered Conservator with the National Heritage Department, Malaysia and can be reached at [email protected], while Asst Prof Datin Dr Nor Hayati Hussain is from the School of Architecture, Faculty of Built Environment, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) and an active graduate member of Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia and can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.