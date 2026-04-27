APRIL 27 — When Asean and EU foreign ministers meet for the 25th Asean–EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei this week, the significance is in the international moment in which it is taking place.

For many years, relations between South-east Asia and Europe were stable, cordial, and useful, yet rarely urgent. Today, that is no longer the case.

From a South-east Asian perspective, the EU has often been viewed through a familiar and somewhat narrow lens. Europe was seen as an important trade partner, a source of investment, scholarships, climate financing, development assistance, governance programmes, and support for democratic institutions. It was present in the region, but often in functional rather than strategic terms.

In other words, Europe mattered, but it often felt distant.

That distance was not only geographical. It was also political. Many in South-east Asia felt that the EU engaged the region more as a space for co-operation projects than as a region shaped by hard political realities such as maritime disputes, regime diversity, democratic setbacks, domestic transitions, military influence, and the constant pressure of larger powers competing for influence.

According to the author, for Europe, Asean should no longer be seen merely as a market or a theatre within Indo-Pacific strategy. For Asean, the EU should no longer be viewed simply as a distant donor or occasional normative voice. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

Europe spoke often about norms and governance, but at times appeared less attentive to the strategic pressures through which South-east Asian states must operate.

The world today makes such distance harder to sustain.

Strategic rivalry between the US and China now shapes much of Asia’s political environment. Russia’s war in Ukraine has transformed global energy and security calculations.

Gaza has sharpened debates about consistency, justice, and the selective application of international law. Trade is increasingly securitised.

Supply chains are treated as strategic assets. Technology is no longer just economic infrastructure, but geopolitical terrain.

In such a world, South-east Asia can no longer be viewed as peripheral to European interests, and Europe can no longer be treated merely as a distant economic partner by Asean.

This changing reality was recognised in 2020, when Asean and the EU elevated their ties to a strategic partnership. That move was significant because it acknowledged that the relationship had outgrown its earlier template of trade, aid, and technical cooperation.

It also came at a revealing moment; during the pandemic, amid intensifying US–China rivalry, and at a time when confidence in global institutions was already weakening.

The challenge since then has been whether both sides have fully internalised what that elevation means.

For Europe, Asean has moved steadily from the margins to the centre of strategic thinking. South-east Asia sits across some of the world’s most vital maritime routes, linking the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

It is embedded in global manufacturing networks, digital growth markets, and supply chains critical to industrial transition.

What happens in South-east Asia now affects shipping flows, production costs, investment confidence, and the wider balance of power across the Indo-Pacific.

Europe has also learned, often through crisis, the dangers of overdependence. The fallout from the Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions, and concerns over economic coercion have all encouraged Brussels to diversify partnerships.

Asean, in this sense, is not simply a market of more than 600 million people. It is part of Europe’s wider strategy for resilience.

Yet Asean matters to Europe politically as well. South-east Asia remains one of the few regions where most states continue to resist binary alignment.

Few Asean members wish to become extensions of Washington’s strategy or subordinate to Beijing’s orbit. They seek room to manoeuvre, multiple partnerships, and strategic autonomy.

For Europe, this creates diplomatic space. The EU is not seen in South-east Asia as a resident military hegemon, nor as a direct claimant in regional disputes.

It can therefore engage differently through investment, regulatory influence, climate cooperation, digital governance, and support for a rules-based order.

For Asean, the EU matters in equally important ways.

At a time when US-China rivalry risks narrowing choices, Europe offers South-east Asia additional strategic breathing room. China is economically indispensable to many states in the region, yet also raises anxieties over dependency and maritime assertiveness.

The United States remains central to deterrence and regional security balance, but can also appear episodic, domestic-facing, or heavily securitised in its approach.

Europe enters the equation differently. It offers economic weight without demanding alliance loyalty. It offers technological and regulatory influence without immediate military entanglement.

It remains a major investor, an important export destination, and a serious actor in climate finance, sustainability policy, higher education, and digital standards.

Asean governments may not always welcome European conditionalities, but they recognise European relevance.

Still, the relationship is not without complexity.

The EU often approaches international affairs through law, standards, institutional frameworks, and explicit strategic language. Asean has historically operated through a different political grammar including consensus, flexibility, gradualism, and carefully managed ambiguity. These are not superficial differences. They reflect contrasting histories.

Europe’s post-war regionalism emerged from a determination to bind states through institutions after catastrophic conflict. Asean’s regionalism emerged in a post-colonial setting marked by sovereignty sensitivities, regime diversity, insurgencies, and fear of external intervention. Its purpose was less to erase differences than to manage it.

This divergence is visible in the language of the Indo-Pacific.

For the EU, the Indo-Pacific has become a strategic framework linking maritime security, connectivity, supply chains, and the management of China’s rise.

Several European states have adopted Indo-Pacific strategies because developments in Asian waters and markets now directly affect European interests.

Asean’s embrace of the term has been notably more cautious. Rather than adopt external formulations wholesale, Asean responded with the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, emphasising inclusivity, dialogue, openness, and Asean centrality.

This was not mere semantics. It was a political effort to ensure South-east Asia would not be reduced to a theatre of major-power rivalry.

Put simply, Europe often speaks of the Indo-Pacific as strategy. Asean speaks of it as balance.

That difference helps explain wider tensions.

On Myanmar, the EU has leaned toward sanctions, pressure, and sharper normative language since the 2021 coup. Asean has relied on engagement through the Five-Point Consensus, despite uneven implementation and internal frustrations.

Neither side has produced a breakthrough, but the contrast is revealing: Europe privileges principle and pressure; Asean privileges access and process.

On Gaza and Ukraine, South-east Asian audiences also watch carefully how sovereignty, civilian protection, and international law are defended or inconsistently applied. Europe’s normative influence in Asia depends not only on what it says, but on whether those principles are seen to be applied evenly.

Asean, meanwhile, faces its own credibility challenge. Neutrality and non-interference may preserve unity, but when invoked too rigidly during crises, they risk appearing politically hollow.

Yet these differences should not obscure the strategic logic of deeper cooperation.

Neither Asean nor the EU benefits from a world divided into rigid blocs. Neither gains from the erosion of middle-ground diplomacy.

Both worry about disrupted sea lanes, fragmented supply chains, climate shocks, cyber threats, and weakening international institutions.

Both understand, in their own ways, that rules and institutions matter most when the global environment turns hostile.

This ministerial meeting will not transform world politics. It will not end US–China rivalry or resolve ongoing wars. But it can remind both regions that their relationship has moved beyond the old language of aid and dialogue.

For Europe, Asean should no longer be seen merely as a market or a theatre within Indo-Pacific strategy. For Asean, the EU should no longer be viewed simply as a distant donor or occasional normative voice.

Since the elevation of ties in 2020, the real question is whether both sides are ready to treat each other not as optional partners, but as strategic necessities. That is the test now before them.

* Khoo Ying Hooi, PhD is associate professor at Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.