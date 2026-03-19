MARCH 19 — Picture the pre-dawn quiet of a typical Malaysian neighbourhood. Lights flicker on one by one, accompanied by the faint, comforting clatter of plates in the kitchen. Families gather for sahur, preparing their bodies and minds for the day ahead.

Hours later, as the sun climbs and the midday heat sets in, the familiar, hollow pang of hunger inevitably arrives.

Most of us view that hunger simply as a test of patience and spiritual endurance. But beneath that physical sensation, deep within the microscopic architecture of your body, a miraculous biological symphony is taking place.

During Ramadan, you are not just embarking on a spiritual journey. You are having a profound, month-long conversation with your DNA.

For decades, science viewed our genetic code as an unchangeable blueprint. If you had genes that predisposed you to weight gain or metabolic issues, it was often seen as a fixed destiny. However, modern genetic science has introduced us to a fascinating field called epigenetics.

Epigenetics shows us that while we cannot change the genes we were born with, our lifestyle choices, including when and how we eat, can actually change how those genes behave.

Think of your DNA as a massive soundboard in a recording studio. Fasting acts as the sound engineer, sliding the dials up and down. When you abstain from food and drink for 13 to 14 hours a day, your body senses the lack of incoming energy.

In response, it reaches for the dials. It turns “down” the genes responsible for fat storage and inflammation, and it turns “up” the genes responsible for cellular repair and stress resistance.

One of the most remarkable genetic switches flipped during fasting triggers a process called autophagy.

Derived from Greek, autophagy translates to “self-eating.” Despite how it sounds, it is actually your body’s ultimate spring-cleaning mechanism.

When you are constantly eating, your cells are preoccupied with digesting and storing energy. But when you fast, your cells finally get a break.

They use this downtime to hunt down damaged proteins, toxic buildup, and old cellular machinery, breaking them down and recycling them.

By clearing out this microscopic clutter, fasting helps protect our bodies against premature ageing, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic breakdowns.

For Malaysians, this cellular reset could not be more vital. Our nation currently faces a serious public health challenge, with high rates of obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes.

Our bodies are often stuck in a chronic state of inflammation and fat-storage mode, driven by diets high in refined carbohydrates and continuous snacking.

Ramadan offers a built-in, culturally embraced opportunity to hit the reset button. During the fasting hours, the body is forced to exhaust its easily accessible sugar stores and switch to burning stored fat for energy.

This shift not only aids in weight management but also improves insulin sensitivity. Your genes literally adapt to become more efficient at managing blood sugar.

However, there is a catch.

The harmony between our habits and our genes is a delicate balance, and this is where the reality of the Malaysian Ramadan experience often clashes with biology.

We all know the allure of the Bazaar Ramadan. By the time iftar approaches, the sights and smells of kuih-muih, syrupy drinks, and rich, oily curries are nearly impossible to resist.

But how we break our fast determines whether we reap the genetic benefits of the day’s effort.

A family breaks fast during the fasting month of Ramadan at Shah Alam April 4, 2023. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Breaking a 14-hour fast with a sudden flood of sugar and processed carbohydrates sends a shock through the system. It forcefully cranks the “fat-storage” and “inflammation” dials right back to the maximum, completely overwhelming the delicate repair work your cells just completed. The genetic reset is thus effectively cancelled out.

To truly honour both the spiritual and physical wisdom of Ramadan, we need to treat iftar not as a feast to make up for lost calories, but as a gentle re-awakening of the body.

Breaking the fast with a simple date and water, a practice rooted in prophetic tradition, is scientifically brilliant, providing just enough natural glucose to safely restore blood sugar levels.

Following this with a balanced meal of whole foods, lean proteins, and fibre ensures that the genetic benefits of fasting are sustained.

Ramadan is a beautiful reminder that we are holistic beings. The discipline that purifies the mind is the exact same discipline that heals the body at a cellular level.

As we navigate this holy month, remember that your endurance is doing far more than fulfilling a religious obligation. You are giving your cells the gift of rest, repair, and renewal.

* Dr Nikman Adli bin Nor Hashim is a Senior Lecturer in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at the Faculty of Science and the Programme Director of Master of Bioinformatics, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.