KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysians are heading into Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year better prepared, with many already bracing for the possibility that the celebration could fall either on Friday or Saturday.

The cautious approach comes after the surprise in 2022, when Aidilfitri was celebrated a day earlier than expected.

That year, Aidilfitri had been calculated to fall on May 3. However, in Malaysia and several other countries, the new moon was sighted after sunset on May 1, signalling the end of Ramadan and the start of Syawal.

As a result, Hari Raya Aidilfitri was celebrated on May 2, which caught many off guard.

This year, debate over which day Hari Raya will fall on has been ongoing since early Ramadan, after some mobile calendar apps initially indicated Saturday before later switching to Friday, while some physical calendars had already listed it as Saturday.

The sighting of the Syawal crescent has been set for the evening of March 19, which will determine the start of Aidilfitri.

At Pasar Moden in Section 6, Shah Alam, the festive mood was already in full swing by 9am, with crowds thronging the market to stock up on essentials.

Ready this time

Mohd Rahimat, 69, a retiree, said his family is taking no chances this time around.

“This year, my family and I expect it to fall on Saturday or Friday. It’s not like the surprise Raya before, because this year people have been discussing the date since the start of Ramadan. Back in 2022, people were only expecting one date, and then suddenly it came a day earlier.

“In 2022, we didn’t expect it — we hadn’t cooked rendang yet and a few ingredients were not yet bought. So that night we went out to buy them.

“Today we just prepare early. I bought three whole chickens.

“But whether Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Friday or Saturday, we will just follow what the authorities say,” he said.

As global tensions escalate, Malaysians are being more cautious about spending this time around. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

For Ilham Nur Noraede, 27, a visual and dimensional inspector in Singapore, preparations have been more measured this year amid economic concerns.

“Preparations for Raya this time are quite modest, given the possibility of an economic crisis that may happen due to the Middle East situation. So I’m not spending that much — for example, I only bought one set of Raya clothes. Previously, I would usually buy two. Also, a lot of money goes into preparing food with the family.

“Whether it falls on Friday or Saturday doesn’t really affect me, as it already feels like an early Raya and there is that possibility. People on social media have already been discussing an earlier date.

Ilham, who’s originally from Selangor, added that taking leave was not an issue, as he had applied for it early.

“In 2022, it really came as a shock, because I hadn’t prepared any raw food supplies before that. So what I’ve learned now is to get groceries earlier and prepare whatever food I can in advance,” he said.

Toned-down celebration

Similarly, Nadia Marzuki, 33, said the memory of 2022 has shaped how her family prepares for the celebration.

“This year, I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, since it could fall on either of two dates. In 2022, we really didn’t expect it. We panicked and went to the supermarket after calming down, worried that the ingredients were already out of stock.

“But this year we are ready. It brings back memories from 2022, so it’s kind of a lesson for us to be prepared for the Raya celebrations,” she said.

Adding to the anticipation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an additional public holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri, in appreciation of Malaysians’ efforts throughout Ramadan.

The extra day off, however, will depend on the official declaration of 1 Syawal.

If Aidilfitri falls on Friday (March 20), the additional holiday will be on Monday (March 23).

If it falls on Saturday (March 21), the extra holiday will instead be on Friday (March 20).